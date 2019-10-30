MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 6,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 85.50%.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

