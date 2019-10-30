MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.67. 2,635,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.