MAI Capital Management Has $2.56 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,897 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $284,531,000 after buying an additional 5,898,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $104,189,000 after buying an additional 1,092,170 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,968,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

