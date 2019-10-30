MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $12,823,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. 103,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,524. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.