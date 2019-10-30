Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of MX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,552. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $983,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,435. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

