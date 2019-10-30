Magi (XMG) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Magi has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $275,100.00 and $15.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,202,423 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

