Magellan Health (MGLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Magellan Health to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $75.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

