Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.11.
NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 63,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $219.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
