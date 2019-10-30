Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. 63,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $219.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.