Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $197.16

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.16 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 2694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

