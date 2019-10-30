Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

MTB stock opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

In other news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

