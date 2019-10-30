Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,448,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,402 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,600,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

