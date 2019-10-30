Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 45,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 234,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,222,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,851,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

