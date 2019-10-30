Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aptiv by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

