Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $22.06 million and $2.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,397,198 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbe, DEx.top, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, LATOKEN, DragonEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, Allbit, DDEX, Tidex, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.