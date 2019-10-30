Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC)’s share price dropped 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 19,610 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Long Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBCC)

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

