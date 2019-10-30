LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $88.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $162,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

