Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.20 EPS.

LFUS stock traded down $14.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.27. 386,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

