Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.95 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $14.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.27. 386,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.27. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.