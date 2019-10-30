Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of LMST opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $504,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.