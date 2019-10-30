Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 0.6%

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.40 and last traded at C$33.65, approximately 50,398 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 242,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$29.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.57.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.34.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.