LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 67,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,065. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
