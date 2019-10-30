LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 67,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,065. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 237.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 21.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 214.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

