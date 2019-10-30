Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.33

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 333783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

