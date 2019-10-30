Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

