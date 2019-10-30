Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $134.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A traded as high as $117.87 and last traded at $117.65, approximately 2,975 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

