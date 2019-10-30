Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) shares fell 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.87, 590,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 228,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Libbey alerts:

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Libbey during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Libbey during the second quarter worth $81,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Libbey during the second quarter worth $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Libbey during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Libbey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.