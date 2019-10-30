Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the quarter. Lendingtree accounts for about 2.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of Lendingtree worth $150,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.33.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $6.76 on Wednesday, hitting $317.00. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.11. Lendingtree Inc has a 52 week low of $184.19 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.