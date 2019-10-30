Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Leidos updated its FY19 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.
Shares of LDOS opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.
In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
