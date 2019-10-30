Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Leidos updated its FY19 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Shares of LDOS opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

