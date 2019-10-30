Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 958841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

