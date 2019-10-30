Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,309,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,652,000 after purchasing an additional 420,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 568.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 451,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 383,725 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

