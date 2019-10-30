Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $53,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

