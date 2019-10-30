Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 363.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

