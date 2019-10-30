Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

