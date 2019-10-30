Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 156,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Welltower’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

