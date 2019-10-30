Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LTRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

