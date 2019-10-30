Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 85,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,779. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 257.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

