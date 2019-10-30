Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,509. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.