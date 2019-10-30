LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.97.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

