LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 432,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 128.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,610. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.77.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

