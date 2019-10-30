LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000. VMware comprises about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.57. 24,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

