Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOS stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.49.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

