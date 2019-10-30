Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.95 ($52.27).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

