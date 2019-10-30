Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $17.70 price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.