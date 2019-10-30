Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Knoll from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

KNL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 482,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,294. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knoll will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

