KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total transaction of $1,243,925.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.