Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,070 shares during the period. Kirby comprises about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Kirby worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $63,505,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $58,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $483,115.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,008 shares of company stock worth $1,996,943 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

NYSE KEX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $86.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

