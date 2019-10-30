Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

