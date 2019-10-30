Kinder Morgan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 141,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,759% compared to the typical volume of 3,668 call options.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 3,158,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,612,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

