KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$85.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.76. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

