KeyCorp Comments on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2020 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $154.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $154.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after buying an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after buying an additional 110,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,509,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,040,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

