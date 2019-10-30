KeyCorp Boosts Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Price Target to $125.00

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

Shares of TIF opened at $126.80 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

